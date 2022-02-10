ECOSC (ECU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,334.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a total market cap of $7,757.27 and $4,334.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

