Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.57.
NYSE EPC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
