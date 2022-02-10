Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.