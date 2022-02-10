Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Down to $42.85

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $40.18. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 5,275 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

