Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,578 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
