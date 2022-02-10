Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $140.78 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $140.78 million and $170,672.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,912,841,701 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

