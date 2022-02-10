Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

