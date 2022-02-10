EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New $99,000 Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

