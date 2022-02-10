EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 28,529 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 538,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 135,080 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter.

GNACU stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

