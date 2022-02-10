EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,324.34

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.34 ($17.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,244 ($16.82). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,264 ($17.09), with a volume of 177,813 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,287.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.04.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

