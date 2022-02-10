EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,324.34

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.34 ($17.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,244 ($16.82). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,264 ($17.09), with a volume of 177,813 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.04. The company has a market capitalization of £804.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)
