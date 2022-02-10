EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,324.34

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.34 ($17.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,244 ($16.82). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,264 ($17.09), with a volume of 177,813 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.04. The company has a market capitalization of £804.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

