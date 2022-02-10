Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

