Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$695.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

