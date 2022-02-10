Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $1.50. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 283,447 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.