Engaged Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Engaged Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050,172 shares during the period. Quotient Technology accounts for 0.2% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Quotient Technology worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 25,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,460. The firm has a market cap of $583.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.