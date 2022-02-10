Enghouse Systems Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$41.39 and a twelve month high of C$64.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

