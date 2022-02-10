ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 472,541 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $30.17.

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ENI by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

