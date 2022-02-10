Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,189 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,776,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ennis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.