Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $17.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 24,855,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

