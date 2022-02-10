Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enphase Energy stock traded up $17.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 24,855,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.