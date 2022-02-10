Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $144.50, but opened at $173.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.19, with a volume of 159,766 shares changing hands.
The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,605,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
