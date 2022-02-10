Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $144.50, but opened at $173.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.19, with a volume of 159,766 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,605,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.