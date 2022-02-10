EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.
NPO stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $117.63.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
