EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NPO stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $117.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

