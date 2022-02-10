Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

