Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

