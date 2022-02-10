Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

