Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Envista has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

