Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a payout ratio of 207.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 346.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

