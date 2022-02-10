Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.
Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a payout ratio of 207.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 346.4%.
Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviva Partners Company Profile
Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.