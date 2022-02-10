EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £300,001.05 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears acquired 98,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £300,001.05 ($405,680.93).
LON ESO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 305 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The firm has a market cap of £96.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.