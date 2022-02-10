EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £300,001.05 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears acquired 98,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £300,001.05 ($405,680.93).

LON ESO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 305 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The firm has a market cap of £96.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

