EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EPR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,419. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 348.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

