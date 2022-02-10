EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 355,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.67%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

