Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 187,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,204. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

