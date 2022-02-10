Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,605,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. EMX Royalty comprises approximately 11.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 1.51% of EMX Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,712. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.69.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMX. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

