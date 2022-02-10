Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 70,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

