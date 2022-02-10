Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 663,013 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

