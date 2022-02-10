Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $9,201,000.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

