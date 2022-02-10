ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
