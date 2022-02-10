ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

