ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.
NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 291,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $115.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.