ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 291,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.