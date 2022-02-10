European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 8,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 355,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

