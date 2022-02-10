EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,702 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

