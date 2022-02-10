EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,702 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.
EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)
