EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 4.8% Higher

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.53. 16,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,151,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

