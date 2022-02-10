EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 6,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $271.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.