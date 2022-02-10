Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Raised to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of EXN opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.81. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

