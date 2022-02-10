Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 0.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.64.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $199.59. 81,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,273. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

