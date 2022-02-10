Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $4,809,991 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.