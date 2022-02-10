EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.42 on Monday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

