Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.29.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.43. The stock had a trading volume of 361,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $3,738,060. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.