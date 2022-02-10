Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

