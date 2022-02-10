Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

