Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67 ($34.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.30) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 47 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,138 ($28.91). 300,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.74. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,961 ($26.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

