FIL Ltd Buys 1,151 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of F5 Networks worth $70,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

