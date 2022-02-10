FIL Ltd Has $44.35 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $44,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $326.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

