FIL Ltd Sells 170,849 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,849 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $55,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

